Sunnyside glam rockers, John Diva & The Rockets Of Love, have release their new single and video, for the song "Wild Life". You can watch the clip below.

The song is taken from their debut album, Mama Said Rock Is Dead, which was released through SPV/Steamhammer back in February on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and stream. Get it here.

Find the band's tour schedule here.