JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Streaming New Single “Rock N’ Roll Heaven”

The flashy band in the style of the eighties John Diva & The Rockets Of Love have released their second single and video for the song "Rock N' Roll Heaven" today.

John Diva says:

"This is a song for all our Rock N' Roll heroes, who have passed away as well as an anthem for those who will follow. Let's carry on the torch, let’s light up the sky and find our Rock N' Roll heaven right here, right now on earth….it’s just around the corner: at the next John Diva show."

At John Diva’s side are the guitarists Snake Rocket and J.J. Love, bassist Remmie Martin and drummer Lee Stingray Jr. who, in previous years, have pulled off their spectacular performances in front of thousands of fans, three times at the Wacken Open Air alone, amongst others. Once you have witnessed this band on stage, you know how exciting and stimulating strenuous rock’n’roll can be.

All twelve songs were produced by Michael Voss (Mad Max, Michael Schenker, Tony Carey etc..) in the Gizmo 7 Studios in Malaga, Spain, the Principal Studios and the Kidroom Studio in Münster, with Chris von Rohr (Krokus, Gotthard) as creative supervisor. A dream team of international renown with the experience of real rock’n’rollers.

Hence: Welcome to an album that will revive your rock’n’roll life as well!

Mama Said Rock Is Dead will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on February 8th on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream.

Mama Said Rock Is Dead tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"Lolita"

"Rock N' Roll Heaven"

"Wild Life"

"Blinded"

"Dance Dirty"

"Just A Night Away"

"Fire Eyes"

"Get It On"

"Long Legs"

"Toxic"

"Rocket Of Love"

"Rock N' Roll Heaven" video:

"Lolita" video:

Find the band's tour schedule here.