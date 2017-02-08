JOHN GARCIA Annonces Dates For Coyote Unplugged Tour 2017

John Garcia has announced a string of European dates in support of his new acoustic solo album, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues, out now via Napalm Records.

Tour dates:

March

14 - Bern, Switzerland - ISC Club

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Industrial Bar

17 - Nova Gorica, Slovenia - Mostovna

18 - Athens, Greece - AN Club

20 - Wroclaw, Poland - Carpe Diem

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Beerokracja

22 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

24 - Hilversum, Netherlands - De Vorstin

25 - Bielefeld, Germany Heimat + Hafen

26 - Breda, Netherlands - Mezz

27- Arlon, Belgilum - L’Entrepôt

Recorded and mixed by Steve Feldman and Robbie Waldman, mastered by Gene “The Machine” Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering in California, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues offers an emotional acoustic ride through John Garcia's solo work as well as songs by Kyuss in new arrangements like you have never heard before.

With longtime desert and touring fellas Ehren Groban on the acoustic guitar, Greg Saenz on percussions and bassist Mike Pygmie, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues will be a must-have for every fan of the desert rock and Kyuss era. The artwork was created by Jared Conner.

Tracklisting:

“Kylie”

“Green Machine”

“Give Me 250ml”

“The Hollingsworth Session”

“Space Cadet”

“Gardenia”

“El Rodeo”

“Argleben II”

“Court Order”

Album stream:

“Give Me 250ml” lyric video:

“Kylie” video: