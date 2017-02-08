JOHN GARCIA Annonces Dates For Coyote Unplugged Tour 2017
February 8, 2017, 26 minutes ago
John Garcia has announced a string of European dates in support of his new acoustic solo album, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues, out now via Napalm Records.
Tour dates:
March
14 - Bern, Switzerland - ISC Club
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Industrial Bar
17 - Nova Gorica, Slovenia - Mostovna
18 - Athens, Greece - AN Club
20 - Wroclaw, Poland - Carpe Diem
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Beerokracja
22 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
24 - Hilversum, Netherlands - De Vorstin
25 - Bielefeld, Germany Heimat + Hafen
26 - Breda, Netherlands - Mezz
27- Arlon, Belgilum - L’Entrepôt
Recorded and mixed by Steve Feldman and Robbie Waldman, mastered by Gene “The Machine” Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering in California, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues offers an emotional acoustic ride through John Garcia's solo work as well as songs by Kyuss in new arrangements like you have never heard before.
With longtime desert and touring fellas Ehren Groban on the acoustic guitar, Greg Saenz on percussions and bassist Mike Pygmie, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues will be a must-have for every fan of the desert rock and Kyuss era. The artwork was created by Jared Conner.
Tracklisting:
“Kylie”
“Green Machine”
“Give Me 250ml”
“The Hollingsworth Session”
“Space Cadet”
“Gardenia”
“El Rodeo”
“Argleben II”
“Court Order”
Album stream:
“Give Me 250ml” lyric video:
“Kylie” video: