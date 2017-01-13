JOHN GARCIA - “Give Me 250ml” Lyric Video Posted

John Garcia has released a lyric video for “Give Me 250ml”, a track from his upcoming new album. The clip can be found below.

Garcia, the living desert rock legend and most distinctive voice of an entire genre, is finally back with a new studio album. Normally you would expect some heavy guitars, pounding drums and fuzzy tunes from Mr Garcia, but not this time, as he is about to release something extremely special and presenting himself stronger and more emotional then he has ever been.

After successful tours all over the world, playing Kyuss, Slo Burn, Hermano and his solo project, John Garcia recently blew away the audiences with a unique live acoustic performance. Now the desert king has unveiled the first details about his upcoming acoustic solo album, entitled The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues, set to be released on January 27th via Napalm Records.

Garcia comments: "This record is one of the most important of my career, difficult and challenging to do, but worth every minute of sweat!"

Recorded and mixed by Steve Feldman and Robbie Waldman, mastered by Gene “The Machine” Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering in California, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues offers an emotional acoustic ride through John Garcia's solo work as well as songs by Kyuss in new arrangements like you have never heard before.

With longtime desert and touring fellas Ehren Groban on the acoustic guitar, Greg Saenz on percussions and bassist Mike Pygmie, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues will be a must-have for every fan of the desert rock and Kyuss era. The artwork was created by Jared Conner.

Tracklisting:

“Kylie”

“Green Machine”

“Give Me 250ml”

“The Hollingsworth Session”

“Space Cadet”

“Gardenia”

“El Rodeo”

“Argleben II”

“Court Order”

“Give Me 250ml” lyric video:

“Kylie” video:

Album announcement: