JOHN GARCIA Releases "Jim's Whiskers" Music Video

Kyuss legend John Garcia returns with his next incarnation of desert rock, John Garcia And The Band Of Gold, out on January 4th via Napalm Records. A video for the song "Jim's Whiskers" can be found below.

John Garcia takes the next step in his almost 30 years long career by combining the strengths of his musical past with the achievements of modern times. It’s once again a distinctive John Garcia album. None other than ex-Kyuss and Queens Of The Stone Age producer Chris Goss gave this new groovy piece of dust its finishing touches.

John Garcia on the new album: "After a year of heavy stress, starting my own studio, shutting it down, hiring and firing, the drama is finally over. Saved by surgeon Chris Goss, this record is finally done. It is unclear if I will ever be doing this again, so this is it. Here it is, proud and loud John Garcia and The Band of Gold record comes out January 4th with supporting tour thereafter. The Vegas jam is my only US electric show and will prove to be something special. I thank my supporters, you keep me going - Big Love from the Garcia res!!"

Tracklisting:

"Space Vato"

"Jim's Whiskers"

"Chicken Delight"

"Kentucky II"

"My Everything"

"Lillianna"

"Popcorn (Hit Me When You Can)"

"Apache Juncion"

"Don't Even Think About It"

"Cheyletiella"

"Softer Side"

"Jim's Whiskers" video:

"Chicken Delight" lyric video:

After starting the stoner rock movement by establishing the Kyuss-Sound together with Josh Homme (Queens Of the Stone Age, Eagles Of Death Metal), Brant Bjork (ex-Fu Manchu), Nick Oliveri (Ex-Queens Of The Stone Age) in 1990, John Garcia became one of the most heard voices from the desert in Rock History. No doubt that he had massive impact on the desert rock movement by singing in bands like Hermano, Slo Burn, Unida and Vista Chino. Since his debut album as a solo artist in 2014 via Napalm Records, he has further established his very own trademarks.

John Garcia & The Band Of Gold live: After having a meeting between his musical past and present, by playing on one stage with Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss), Dave Angstrom (ex-Hermano) and Arthur Seay (ex-Unida) on November 29th in Las Vegas, John Garcia will return to an extensive tour through Europe with his Band Of Gold.

