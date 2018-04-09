JOHN GARCIA & THE BAND OF GOLD Announce European Tour Dates

John Garcia, the incarnation of stoner rock, is coming back to European shores: Best known from bands like Kyuss, Slo-Burn, Unida, Hermano or Vista Chino he now returns with The Band Of Gold - and there is even more than a tour.

John Garcia on his plans for this year: "I'm super stoked to not only to announce this tour, but my new record as well. It will be coming out this summer. So to be able to tour it extensively over in Europe once again, is simply super tits. John Garcia and The Band Of Gold coming to a city near you in September and October brothers and sisters and not only will we be playing the new record in it entirety, but a ton of my back catalog as well of course... past, and present. Dig it and see you soon!!"





Tour dates:



September

27 - London, England - The Garage

28 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

29 - Bordeaux, France - Le Krakatoa

30 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

October

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2

3 - Lyon, France - Le Kao

4 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Club

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Up In Smoke Festival

7 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

8 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Café

10 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

13 - Essen, Germany - Turock

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

15 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Sal

18 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

19 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Void

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Übel & Gefährlich

22 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

25 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

27 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

28 - Berlin, Germany - So36