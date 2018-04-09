JOHN GARCIA & THE BAND OF GOLD Announce European Tour Dates
April 9, 2018, 39 minutes ago
John Garcia, the incarnation of stoner rock, is coming back to European shores: Best known from bands like Kyuss, Slo-Burn, Unida, Hermano or Vista Chino he now returns with The Band Of Gold - and there is even more than a tour.
John Garcia on his plans for this year: "I'm super stoked to not only to announce this tour, but my new record as well. It will be coming out this summer. So to be able to tour it extensively over in Europe once again, is simply super tits. John Garcia and The Band Of Gold coming to a city near you in September and October brothers and sisters and not only will we be playing the new record in it entirety, but a ton of my back catalog as well of course... past, and present. Dig it and see you soon!!"
Tour dates:
September
27 - London, England - The Garage
28 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo
29 - Bordeaux, France - Le Krakatoa
30 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
October
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2
3 - Lyon, France - Le Kao
4 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Club
5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Up In Smoke Festival
7 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
8 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Café
10 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
13 - Essen, Germany - Turock
14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
15 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Sal
18 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37
19 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Void
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Übel & Gefährlich
22 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
25 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
27 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
28 - Berlin, Germany - So36