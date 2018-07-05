JOHN GARCIA & THE BAND OF GOLD Reschedule All European Headline Shows; New Dates Confirmed
July 5, 2018, an hour ago
John Garcia & The Band Of Gold have rescheduled all European headline shows to 2019. The performances at Desertfest, Up In Smoke and Into The Void are cancelled. Dates in Zürich (CH), Gothenburg (SE), Leuven (BE) and Tilburg (NL) were added to the touring schedule.
John Garcia states: "Although the October / November has been postponed, I'm pleased to announce the release of the new dates and shows in January and February of 2019. It was essential for the health of my new record which will be out this fall that we postponed the tour. I will never give up on my band, my team and the love of music for a lack luster record. Myself and my Band Of Gold have big plans for 2019 and it all starts with this tour. Stoked and shaka till death!!"
All purchased tickets remain valid for the re-scheduled dates. If anyone can’t make it to the new dates, please contact your place of purchase.
Tour dates:
January
23 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo
24 - Bordeaux, France - Le Krakatoa
25 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2
28 - Lyon, France - Le Kao
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F.
30 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Club
31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
February
2 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
3 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Café
5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
7 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
8 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
09 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
10 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
12 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
17 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37
19 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot
20 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Sal
21 - Essen, Germany - Turock
22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
23 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington