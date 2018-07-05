JOHN GARCIA & THE BAND OF GOLD Reschedule All European Headline Shows; New Dates Confirmed

John Garcia & The Band Of Gold have rescheduled all European headline shows to 2019. The performances at Desertfest, Up In Smoke and Into The Void are cancelled. Dates in Zürich (CH), Gothenburg (SE), Leuven (BE) and Tilburg (NL) were added to the touring schedule.

John Garcia states: "Although the October / November has been postponed, I'm pleased to announce the release of the new dates and shows in January and February of 2019. It was essential for the health of my new record which will be out this fall that we postponed the tour. I will never give up on my band, my team and the love of music for a lack luster record. Myself and my Band Of Gold have big plans for 2019 and it all starts with this tour. Stoked and shaka till death!!"

All purchased tickets remain valid for the re-scheduled dates. If anyone can’t make it to the new dates, please contact your place of purchase.

Tour dates:

January

23 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

24 - Bordeaux, France - Le Krakatoa

25 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2

28 - Lyon, France - Le Kao

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F.

30 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Club

31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

February

2 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

3 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Café

5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

7 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

8 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

09 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

10 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

12 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

17 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

19 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

20 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Sal

21 - Essen, Germany - Turock

22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

23 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington