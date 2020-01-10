JOHN LODGE Of THE MOODY BLUES Announces US Tour Dates

John Lodge is bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees, The Moody Blues. Songwriter of such mega Moody Blues hits from “Ride My SeeSaw”, to “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band)”, “Isn’t Life Strange?” and many more, Lodge has been performing and recording with The Moody Blues for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums.

Lodge has been voted one of the “10 most influential bass players on the planet,” and has been the recipient of many awards, including ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Publishers), an Ivor Novello Award, to name just a few.

Following his successful North America run this summer as part of YES’ The Royal Affair Tour, John Lodge returns to the US for another round of shows starting February 15 on the Rock and Romance Cruise, sailing out of Miami, FL.

Just in time for the tour, the LP version of brand new release, BYOND - The Very Best Of has just been released in North America. The CD version as well as streaming and digital versions are available now.

The incredible new album featuring three new recordings, two new remixes, and other tracks chosen by John as he revisits the very best of his career with the Moody Blues and his solo work.

Dates:

February

15-22 - Rock and Romance Cruise, sailing out of Miami, FL

22 - Dania Beach Casino - Florida

23 - Lyric Theater - Stuart, FL

25 - Key West Theater - Key West, FL

27 - SWFL Event Center - Bonita Springs, FL

28 - Savannah Center - The Villages, FL (two shows)

29 - City Winery - Atlanta, Georgia

March

1 - City Winery - Atlanta, Georgia (thanks to demand another show added)

3 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

4 - Infinity Hall - Hartford, CT

6 - The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT

7 - The Suffolk Theater - Riverhead, NY

8 - Cary Hall - Lexington, MA