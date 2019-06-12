JOHN LODGE Of THE MOODY BLUES To Release New Album In August; The Royal Affair Tour With YES Underway

John Lodge is bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees, The Moody Blues. Songwriter of such mega Moody Blues hits from “Ride My SeeSaw,” to “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band),” “Isn’t Life Strange?” and many more, Lodge has been performing and recording with The Moody Blues for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums. Lodge has been voted one of the “10 most influential bass players on the planet,” and has been the recipient of many awards, including ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Publishers), an Ivor Novello Award, to name just a few.

John Lodge will be touring North America this summer as part of YES’ The Royal Affair Tour. The complete lineup for the tour features the best of British Rock including YES, John Lodge Of The Moody Blues, ASIA, & Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with guest vocalist Arthur Brown.

He is currently prepping an album for release on August 23rd via a brand new deal with BMG. The first single, “Street Café”, and album pre-order can be found here. Fans who attend The Royal Affair Tour beginning with the June 20th show will be able to pre-order the album by purchasing a collectible laminate that includes a special code to immediately receive “Street Café” and also access the new album on release date.

The incredible new album featuring three new recordings, two new remixes, and other tracks chosen by John as he revisits the very best of his career with the Moody Blues and his solo work.

For this album Lodge went back into the studio to totally recreate “Street Café”, “(Evening) Time To Get Away” and “Legend Of A Mind”, with the wonderful musicians of the 10,000 Light Years Band. The tracks were co-produced by John and Alan Hewitt, and features John on his original Fender Precision Bass which he recorded all of the classic Moody Blues songs on. He is joined by Hewitt on keyboards, Duffy King on guitars, Billy Ashbaugh on drums and Jason Charboneau on Cello. The result is a fresh modern feel whilst still retaining the original magic of these songs. Legend of a Mind was particularly important for John to include on this album as it is his tribute to his friend Ray Thomas.

The original 24 track recordings of “Say You Love Me”, and “Summer Breeze, Summer Song”, were also remixed and remastered to create a 2019 feel to these songs that were so much part of John’s first solo ventures.

"With this album I want to share with you my 'deep cuts', songs that I have wanted to revisit, and songs which have become an important part of my life. It is this which has taken me back into the studio, to share with you my music and record again with my Fender Precision Bass. I hope you too can join me on this journey… B Yond." John Lodge 2019

The Royal Affair tour dates are listed below.

June

12 - Bethlehem, PA - Bethlehem Event Center

14 - Farmingdale, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

20 - Westchester, NY - Westchester County Center

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion

24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

25 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

27 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

29 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

30 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

July

3 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

5 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

6 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park

8 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

10 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

12 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

13 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

18 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

20 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoints Amphitheatre

28 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery