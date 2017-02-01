JOHN PETRUCCI And STEVE MORSE Talk The Importance Of Guitar Practice At NAMM 2017 (Video)

At NAMM 2017 last month, celebrated guitarists John Petrucci (Dream Theater) and Steve Morse (Deep Purple) stopped at the Reverb booth and talked about the importance of practice in becoming a great player, and how learning the guitar has changed in the Youtube era.

The clip below features Petrucci, Morse, Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) and Steve Lukather (Toto) crashing the Ernie Ball booth at NAMM 2017. Check out the interview hijinks...