JOHN PETRUCCI's Favourite Riffs From DREAM THEATER's Distance Over Time Album - Part 5: "Pale Blue Dot"; Video
August 19, 2019, an hour ago
Guitar World sat down with Dream Theater axman, John Petrucci, who discusses his favourite riffs from his band's latest album, Distance Over Time. In this fifth instalment, John discusses the inception and conceptual and technical approaches he and his bandmates took in writing and arranging "Pale Blue Dot".
