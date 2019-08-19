JOHN PETRUCCI's Favourite Riffs From DREAM THEATER's Distance Over Time Album - Part 5: "Pale Blue Dot"; Video

August 19, 2019, an hour ago

news riff notes heavy metal john petrucci dream theater

JOHN PETRUCCI's Favourite Riffs From DREAM THEATER's Distance Over Time Album - Part 5: "Pale Blue Dot"; Video

Guitar World sat down with Dream Theater axman, John Petrucci, who discusses his favourite riffs from his band's latest album, Distance Over Time. In this fifth instalment, John discusses the inception and conceptual and technical approaches he and his bandmates took in writing and arranging "Pale Blue Dot".

Previous videos can be seen below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews