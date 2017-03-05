JOHN SYKES To Release First Solo Album In 17 Years

March 5, 2017, 8 minutes ago

According to Germany’s Rocks Magazine, former Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake and Blue Murder guitarist John Sykes will release his first new solo album in 17 years called Sy-Ops.

Sy-Ops, due out later this year, is his first album since 2000’s Nuclear Cowboy: "I do not think I'm nostalgic, but who likes what I like on Whitesnake 1987 and the two studio albums from Blue Murder, the new things should please him."

Sy-Ops will be in a digipak format with a full colour 6 panel artwork courtesy of the legendary cartoonist David Dees.

(Photo courtesy of Johnsykes.com)

