JOHN SYKES To Release First Solo Album In 17 Years

According to Germany’s Rocks Magazine, former Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake and Blue Murder guitarist John Sykes will release his first new solo album in 17 years called Sy-Ops.

Sy-Ops, due out later this year, is his first album since 2000’s Nuclear Cowboy: "I do not think I'm nostalgic, but who likes what I like on Whitesnake 1987 and the two studio albums from Blue Murder, the new things should please him."

Sy-Ops will be in a digipak format with a full colour 6 panel artwork courtesy of the legendary cartoonist David Dees.

(Photo courtesy of Johnsykes.com)