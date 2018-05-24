JOHNNY DEPP Sings Lead Vocals On DAVID BOWIE Classic "Heroes" At HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Philadelphia Show; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On May 21st the Hollywood Vampires - featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - performed at Sands Casino Event Center in Bethlehem, PA. Johnny Depp sang lead on the David Bowie classic "Heroes" during the set; fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Ahead of Hollywood Vampires' June 20th show in London, England at The SSE Arena Wembley, Alice Cooper tells the Evening Standard bandmate Johnny Depp will shock fans when they hear him play guitar.

“He’s not new to playing on stage, people are going to be very surprised when they hear him play because they know him as Jack Sparrow. When they see a guitar in his band they going to say ‘wait a minute I didn’t have any idea he could play like that’. He’s a real guitar player. I wouldn’t be working with anybody that wasn’t as good as anybody I’ve worked with normally.

“Last year we were testing the waters to see if people were even going to be interested in what we were doing and we found that they were, we got great reactions and sold out quite a few places. I think a lot of that might have been out of curiosity, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper what a weird combination.”

Hollywood Vampires will make their UK debut this June with special guests The Darkness and The Damned.

June

16 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

19 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

20 - London, UK - The SSE Arena Wembley

The group previously announced a string of European dates:

June

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

4 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark

27 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle