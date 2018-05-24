JOHNNY RAMONE Rock Iconz Statue By KnuckleBonz In Production

KnuckleBonz has announced the production of the Johnny Ramone Rock Iconz statue. Only 3000 are made. The officially licensed collectible is scheduled for shipping this Fall 2018. Pre-orders are available now to reserve at knucklebonz.com.



A special pre-order discount is available now for a limited time only: to obtain $24 off the list price, use promo code heyho76 at checkout.

The Johnny Ramone Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, hand-painted, numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity on the base. These statues are created in 1/9 scale, making the average height of each approximately 8.5” tall.

Johnny Ramone was the founding member of the Ramones, the band that launched punk rock. The legendary guitarist is known for his signature downstroke playing technique which created a fast, no-nonsense sound that has been an influence on many bands to follow.

KnuckleBonz has been creating high-end statues since 2003 and continues to be dedicated to honoring music's greatest performers through master artistry in the limited-edition statue series called Rock Iconz. The company’s goal is to capture a “live performance” moment in each limited edition.

Each statue sells for $149 USD and ships worldwide. Final details on availability will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and at knucklebonz.com. Pre-orders are accepted at knucklebonz.com to reserve one of these limited-edition Johnny Ramone collectibles.