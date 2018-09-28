JOHNNY WORE BLACK Featuring MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Release "Southern Storm" Music Video

UK rockers Johnny Wore Black, featuring Megadeth's David Ellefson on bass guitar, have released a music video for "Southern Storm", a track from their third full length album, Ultra Violent Light, which was released in June via EMP Label Group. The video can be viewed below.

The Ultra Violent Light album was produced by David Bottrill (Tool, Stone Sour, Dream Theater) and Gez Walton (Earthtone9), mastered by Joao Carvalho and Bryan Lowe. Album artwork was designed by Andy Pilkington (Soil, Flotsam And Jetsam, Fury, Kissin’ Dynamite).

Tracklisting:

"Gun True Love"

"One Sexy Scar"

"Plastic Ocean"

"Honey Club"

"RIP Mr Man"

"Boy Soldier"

"Southern Storm"

"Broken"

"Ultra Violent Light"

"Ultimate Fighter"

"Gun True Love" video:

Johnny Wore Black was formed in 2012 with a view to writing and creating the music deep in the heart of Jay, the founder of the project. Having written songs since his teens, there was plenty of past material, a selection of which needed exorcising before new works could develop. The first album was an exploration into older songs with a few new ones and ended up being split into two parts, released in March and November of 2014 entitled Walking Underwater Parts 1 & 2.

During the writing time, Jay also dialled into his film making heritage and created various music videos to accompany the Johnny Wore Black tunes. It took more than three years to finally release album number 3, Ultra Violent Light and the collaboration with talents David Ellefson, David Bottrill, Simon Hutchby & Gez Walton, served to create the latest instalment of the Johnny Wore Black saga.

Diversely, Jay is also known for his stunt career with screen credits including: Game Of Thrones, Ready Player One, Spectre, Hitman's Bodyguard, Rogue One, Spiderman-Far From Home to name a few.

Johnny Wore Black is:

Jay Coen - Vocals

Simon Hutchby - Drums

Gez Walton - Guitars

David Ellefson - Bass

Cameron Daniel William Hill - Keyboards

Kate Shortt - Cello

Adam Sedgewick - Vocals

George Donahue - Vocals/Bass