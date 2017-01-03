Join BraveWords For Trooper Beer Tasting Event At Dirkschneider Concert In Toronto!

Get your balls to the wall with BraveWords for an exclusive tasting of Iron Maiden’s Trooper Red ‘N’ Black Porter! The event will take at Dirkschenider’s Back To The Roots World Tour concert date in Toronto, Ontario on January 10th at the Mod Club. Come party with us and watch the former Accept frontman perform classics from his days with the band! And openers Phear will crush the crowd before they get their balls crushed!

Trooper Red ‘N’ Black porter is the third beer in the Trooper range following on from the stunning success of Trooper and last year’s limited edition Trooper 666. The beer, designed once again by Iron Maiden vocalist and ale aficionado Bruce Dickinson along with Robinsons’ Head Brewer Martyn Weeks, takes its inspiration from a very early Robinsons recipe which was first brewed in the 1850’s; a time when porter style beer was becoming increasingly popular in Britain.

Bruce Dickinson explains: “I like tasting outside the box. Stouts and porters were virgin territory for me so I just went by feel. Martyn and I hope we have created a new take on a classic beer and one which I hope will tickle the taste buds of ale fans in a pleasantly unexpected way.”

"I still love singing these songs live“, Dirkschneider says about The Back To The Roots Tour. "The songs are still an important part of my catalogue and still suit my voice very well. But at some point in your life, it's just time to close the chapter. There has been so much talk and speculation about Accept, so I just want to give my last definitive musical statement about it and give my fans a chance to see me perform a complete concert of these songs one last time on stage.“

The complete Dirkschneider schedule is below.

January

5 - New York City, NY - Stage 48

6 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

7 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

8 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes

10 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club

11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

12 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

13 - Chicago, IL - Concorde Music Hall

14 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam

16 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

21 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

22 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

23 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

27 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

28 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

30 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

31 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

February

2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero