JON ANDERSON To Join Former YES Bandmates At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - “People That You Love You Don’t Always Like,” Says Anderson

Hall Of Famers Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush and Neil Young will induct YES into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in April. Founding YES frontman Jon Anderson, who was dismissed from his second stint with the group acrimoniously in 2008, tells Billboard that he'll be there, along with the other current members (Steve Howe, Alan White) and YES alumni (Rick Wakeman, Tony Kaye, Bill Bruford), to accept the band's trophies and also perform.

"We're definitely connected," said Anderson - who's currently working with Wakeman and Rabin as ARW. "It's a family. There's always animosity. People that you love you don't always like, and there's always going to be that. But when you're celebrating who you truly are, you forget about all that and just get on with meeting each other and seeing each other, and it's just one of those things. It's not a problem; We'll just get together and have fun. Music is a healing force on every level."

Read the full story at Billboard.com.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Friday, April 7th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the third time. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM.

Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performer Inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, as well as the aggregate results of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s online fan vote. The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans’ ballot that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 Inductees. Four of the groups from fans’ ballot (Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, and YES) will be inducted as performers in 2017.