JON BON JOVI Announces Virtual Happy Hour And Charity Concert

Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi have announced a special initiative with World Central Kitchen and famed rosé wine company, Hampton Water.

During the month of August, $1 per bottle sold will be donated to the World Central Kitchen organization in an effort to help combat hunger and poverty around the world, given the recent impacts of COVID-19. All proceeds will go to minority owned businesses. In celebration of the partnership, Jon Bon Jovi will be putting on a free livestream concert on August 14th at 6pm EST, that will air on Hampton Water's Facebook page.

Before the show, Jon and Jesse will sit down for an exclusive pre-show virtual happy hour and wine tasting hosted by Live Nation at 5:30pm EST on LiveNation.com. Fans will be able to submit questions for Jesse and Jon to answer as they discuss Hampton Water, their partnership with World Central Kitchen and much more. Fans are encouraged to submit questions on Hampton Water’s Facebook page and grab their own bottle in advance to drink along with Jon and Jesse. Not only will $1 from every purchase go to the WCK, between July 30th - August 14th fans can also use the code LIVE10 at hamptonwaterwine.com to receive 10% off their Hampton Water purchase.

After being forced to cancel their world tour and delay a highly-anticipated album, Bon Jovi has announced that their new album, 2020, has officially been set for release on October 2nd via Island Records. The album can be pre-ordered here. The band also released a new single “Do What You Can” - available everywhere now. Watch a lyric video for the song below.

Originally set for release on May 15, 2020 was a completed album with a breadth and depth of songwriting, titled for a challenging and pivotal election year. Along with all of America, Jon found himself unexpectedly experiencing a world-altering coronavirus pandemic, followed quickly by the staggering events of George Floyd’s death and the ensuing national movement for racial equality. He knew there was even more to say about 2020. Writing from a home studio, two new songs were born: “American Reckoning” and “Do What You Can” encompass these events and made the album a complete body of work.

“I am a witness to history,” said Jon Bon Jovi. “I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us.”

Well known for his extensive philanthropic work, Jon spent the initial quarantine days and weeks helping feed those in need at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in Red Bank, NJ. Calling himself the “hall-of-fame dishwasher” at the restaurant, Jon was captured by his wife Dorothea in the photo below, which was later posted to social media with the caption “If You Can’t Do What You Do… Do What You Can.” The songwriter’s mind immediately went into action and a complete song was created the next day. In the spirit of togetherness that embodied the early days of quarantine, instead of releasing the complete song Jon asked fans to “write their verse” and tell their story. Jon sang the first verse and chorus and went on to receive thousands of fan-created verses, both heartbreaking and heartwarming, in a flood of responses across band socials with the #DoWhatYouCan hashtag.

“No band has stirred more empathy, articulated the feelings of uncertainty, and comforted fans with reassurance than the Jersey rockers in the first weeks of the outbreak,” USA Today said of the storied band’s impact during those historic weeks.

2020 tracklisting:

"Limitless"

"Do What You Can"

"American Reckoning"

"Beautiful Drug"

"Story Of Love"

"Let It Rain"

"Lower The Flag"

"Blood In The Water"

"Brothers In Arms"

"Unbroken"

"American Reckoning" lyric video:

"Limitless" lyric video:

"Limitless" video:

"Unbroken" video: