JON BON JOVI Discusses Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction On CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - "It Truly Does Mean A Lot"; Video
January 17, 2018, 2 hours ago
Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi was a guest on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (January 17th). You can now watch his appearance below:
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour, presented by Live Nation. The run will kick off in Denver, CO on March 14th and conclude May 14th at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The Grammy-winning band will also celebrate their return to the road with the re-release of This House Is Not For Sale as a new version, containing two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on February 23rd.
“Backstage With Jon Bon Jovi” Fan Club tickets and VIP Experience Packages are on pre-sale now. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through January 18th at 10 PM, local time (except St. Paul, which will be February 13th to 15th. Live Nation pre-sales will begin January 18th at 10 AM, local time and end at 10 PM (except St. Paul, which will be February 15th). General public tickets will be available for purchase starting January 19th at 10 AM, local time (except St. Paul, which will be February 16th) at Ticketmaster.com and through participating venue Box Offices. Each online ticket purchased will include a CD of the original This House Is Not For Sale. Visit bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.
Dates:
March
14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
20 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
22 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
April
2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
20 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
26 - Chicago, IL - United Center
28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center
May
2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena