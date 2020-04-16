JON BON JOVI Guests On SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show; Video

Jon Bon Jovi called in to SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show yesterday to talk about the upcoming all-star benefit for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, Jersey 4 Jersey.

During their conversation, Jon Bon Jovi revealed to Howard Stern how he wrote a new song, "Do What You Can", that he will perform at the benefit and will add to his upcoming record. He revealed that the new song he wrote, about the situation we are currently in, will be performed in its entirety during the benefit event as well as "Livin’ On A Prayer".

Jon Bon Jovi also talked about how he has been washing dishes five days a week at his non-profit community restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen.

Throughout his interview with Howard, Jon Bon Jovi also spoke about the Super Bowl Halftime Show and why he has never played the Halftime Show as well as his friendship with Bill Belichick.

(Video credit: SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show)