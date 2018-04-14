JON BON JOVI On Performing Live - "When I Look Back At The Slippery When Wet Era, I Wasn't Ready For It"

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi recently guested on KDLG 670 AM's Mullet Metal Mayhem and spoke with Terry Gross for a career-spanning interview. An excerpt from the transcript is avaiable below.

Gross: You know, in the interviews for the book and the DVD, you talk about how you travel with steroids for your throat. And then you always convince yourself not to use them.

Bon Jovi: "It's like that glass case. You know, it says break here in case of emergency."

Gross: Exactly. Right.

Bon Jovi: "Yeah, there was a time when that was like M&M's. You know, you were just chewing on them to get through the night. And when I look back at the Slippery When Wet era - which is the point you bring up in the book - I wasn't ready for it. You know, physically, the demands were high, and there were a lot of folks around you who were really just trying to do their job - so another show, another television program, another airplane to go somewhere. But they didn't realize how physically demanding it is on the individual. And so you would just do what you had to do to get through. But with time and experience, I've really learned how to pace it."

The #1 fan vote-getter in this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan balloting is Bon Jovi. Since starting out in earnest in the early 80s, living on a prayer of finding fame, fortune, and the rock respect of their many idols who came before them, as well as their peers who traveled parallel paths, Bon Jovi found that last goal particularly elusive until now.

Celebrate their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Jon Bon Jovi and former guitarist/ songwriter Richie Sambora on InTheStudio, focusing on their Cross Road best of the Eighties.

"To attempt to get your head around the phenomenon of Bon Jovi's 1986 third album Slippery When Wet three decades ago, it helps to write out the worldwide sales estimate since then: 28,000,000 copies. No hyperbole here, it is impossible to overstate how massively popular Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet became quickly after release in summer 1986, or how influential its sound and success were for the rest of the Eighties. But what does that do to the lives of the individuals involved?"

