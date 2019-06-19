JON BON JOVI - "Thanks Dublin... For PHIL LYNOTT"; Band Pose With Statue Of Late THIN LIZZY Legend (Photo)

Following Bon Jovi's two-night stand (June 15, 16) at RDS Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Jon Bon Jovi, along with guitarist John Shanks and guitarist Phil X, paid a visit to the statue of late Thin Lizzy frontman, Phil Lynott.

Jon took to Instagram to share the photo below, along with the caption: "Thanks Dublin... for Phil Lynott."



Bon Jovi perform tonight, June 19, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, UK. Find the band's live itinerary here.