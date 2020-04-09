JON LEVIN Says That DON DOKKEN Is “Definitely Showing Signs Of Progress” Following Spinal Surgery

Jason "Bakko" Bakken from the Cobras & Fire Cobras & Fire comedy / rock talk show spoke with Dokken guitarist Jon Levin about the current status of Dokken singer Don Dokken who had lost most of the use of hands following recent spinal surgery.

"Look, any nerve injury takes a long time to heal but he's definitely showing signs of progress which is good. So I'm happy about that. You know it's gonna take a while. But we're hoping obviously that he has a full and complete recovery. But he had a really rough ride. None of us were expecting it to be so severe. His surgery was more intensive than he was led to believe initially.”

The full interview can be found streaming here.



