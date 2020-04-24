JON LORD - Late DEEP PURPLE Keyboard Legend Explains Genesis Of The Band In Rare 1968 Interview (Video)

Deep Purple's first tour was in Scandinavia in late April, 1968. The band had just changed their name from Roundabout to Deep Purple.

In this rare video, keyboard legend Jon Lord (RIP) explains the genesis of the band for the first time:

Earlier this month, video surfaced featuring a fascinating behind the scenes document recorded at the Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool on June 1 and 2, 2011 with Jon Lord.

This recording process featured Brett Morgan (drums) and Guy Pratt (bass), with Paul Mann conducting the orchestra. Interestingly, Marco de Goeij, a Dutch composer, is present at the session - Marco actually reconstructed the lost musical score for Jon Lord's Concerto for Group and Orchestra and it was the reason Jon was able to record his piece after the original score was lost in 1969.