JON LORD - Rare Interview Footage With Late DEEP PURPLE Keyboard Legend Surfaces; Video

Two video interviews with legendary Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord from 2003 have surfaced online.

Jon Lord in conversation was gracious, personable and witty in this Q & A session at the Drama Theatre of the Sydney Opera House on January 21st, 2003.

On March 1st & 2nd, 2003 in Perth, Western Australia, sell-out crowds of 5,000 people on each occasion spread their blankets on the grass of a natural amphitheatre to hear Paul Mann and Jon Lord recreate the Concerto for Group & Orchestra with the West Australian Symphony. Instead of Deep Purple, Queensland group George did the honours. Prior to the shows, Jon Lord and conductor Paul Mann are interviewed to discuss Jon's classical recordings.

In 1968, Jon Lord co-founded Deep Purple, and was regarded as the band’s leader until 1970. In July 2011, Lord was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After treatment in both England and in Israel, he passed away on July 16th, 2012 at the London Clinic after suffering from a pulmonary embolism.