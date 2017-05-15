JON SCHAFFER And HANSI KÜRSCH Working On Third DEMONS & WIZARDS Album; Audio Interview

Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer has revealed that work is underway for a third album from Demons & Wizards, his power metal side project with Blind Guardian vocalist Hansi Kürsch. The band’s self-titled debut album was released in 2000, with the follow-up, Touched By The Crimson King, issued in 2005.

Speaking with Metal Wani Editor In Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi in London, England, Jon Schaffer reveals the following in regards to new material from Demons & Wizards:

“It’s gonna take some time. He (Hansi) did work up two songs that I sent him of vocal melodies and cadences and I still have to fly him into the sessions and move him around and experiment with him and stuff and see how it's feeling. We're gonna take our time, but at least now we're actually doing it. So I would hope that next year we'll have it out. I hope that we can get the songwriting all dialled in, in this calendar year in between the holes… he's busy, I'm busy… but at least we're actually moving forward with it for the first time in 12 years or whatever."

Listen to the interview below: