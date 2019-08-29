JON SCHAFFER On The Return Of DEMONS & WIZARDS - "We Really Want To Have That Immediate Impact Of 'We're Back And We Mean Business'"

Demons & Wizards frontman Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and guitarist Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth) are featured in a new inteview with LA Metal Media, found below. They discuss getting the project up and running again, writing the new album, releasing remastered versions of the band's first two records, and touring.

Schaffer: "If it would have been 15 years ago, we may have done it (performed new songs on the current tour) but we don't want on a global level the first thing people hear from Demons & Wizards in 15 years is a shitty recorded YouTube from somebody's phone. And once that starts there's no way to stop it. We really want to have that immediate impact of, 'We're back and we mean business.'"

Demons & Wizards have released exclusive live footage of their performance of “The Gunslinger”, from Wacken Open Air 2019. Watch the stunning video of the band performing to a sold out crowd below.

“What an insane rollercoaster ride. This clip is a great legacy of our amazing first Wacken appearance,” states Kürsch. “It brings back some great moments of a fantastic show and showcases perfectly well how incredible this show was in general, a mind-blowing experience for us. Band and audience were literally on fire. Certainly a magic moment. Enjoy.”

Demons & Wizards is currently on the road for their A Magical Encounter With Demons & Wizards North American headline tour. Catch the band with Lizzy Borden and Tyr for their remaining shows in massive markets such as New York City, Atlanta, and Chicago.

Dates:

August

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower