JON ZAZULA Looks Back On Signing TESTAMENT To Megaforce Records - "I Saw Them At Their Rehearsal Space, I Was Blown Away"

Megaforce Records founder / former Metallica manager Jon Zazula recently guested on Talk Toomey to discuss his upcoming book, Metal Tales. Zazula talks about his roots and what made him want to open a record store, his thought behind signing Metallica, and he tells a great Cliff Burton story. He also gives some info on what made him sign Anthrax, Testament, Fozzy, Ace Frehley and more.

On signing Testament:

"At first I saw them as a band that sounds like Metallica, and I didn't want to be bothered by it. But Metal Maria from my office drove me crazy about them. They were called The Legacy.... 'They're amazing, they're amazing, they're amazing...' and then they lose their singer (Steve 'Zetro' Souza) and I still wasn't interested. And then I heard Chuck Billy with them, and I really wanted to go see that. So I went to Oakland, I saw them at their rehearsal place, I was blown away, and Testament became part of the Megaforce Records. Chuck Billy and I remain best friends today, we go traveling together, it's a wonderful life we have."

DJ Valentino at WSOU recently spoke with Testament frontman Chuck Billy about the band's new album, which is set to be released early 2020 and has many new musical aspects throughout. They discuss the tone of this album, and how it differs from previous releases. Check out the interview below.

Chuck: "This one definitely has some different elements. I think Eric (Peterson / guitars definitely stepped back into little of his, I don't know, maybe Mercyful Fate shoes. There's a lot of Mercyful Fate kind of stuff. Eric does some black metal stuff. There's some blast beats, which he's kind of mixed in there, which that's not the norm for us. So it's a little different again. I think all the songs definitely have their own identity and stand on their own."