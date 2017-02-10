JORN Premiers Music Video For Cover Of DIO Classic “Rainbow In The Dark”

Jorn Lande has released a video for his cover of Dio’s “Rainbow In The Dark”, featured on the Jorn album, Heavy Rock Radio. Watch the new video below.

On Heavy Rock Radio, Jorn Lande returns with a unique album of classics from artists and bands that have meant something special to him, and helped forge this talented man's own unique style.

Through Jorn’s extensive career, which include more than 40 albums of mostly original songs, he has also recorded great versions of several rock classics such as Thin Lizzy's "Are You Ready", UFO's "On and On", Deep Purple's "Perfect Strangers", and many more. Jorn also recorded a successful Ronnie James Dio tribute album, released in 2010. Every song Jorn covers is treated with the utmost respect and "Jorn-ized" accordingly. A good example is his heavy sounding version of "I Walk Alone", first released by Tarja Turunen (ex-Nightwish).

Heavy Rock Radio is not an ordinary album of cover songs, it is truly a songbook of hits. Featured - among others - are great versions of the Eagles' "Hotel California" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill", they all get the Jorn style treatment and become powerful and epic, without losing their commercial touch. More great classics included are John Farnham's "You're The Voice", Queen's "Killer Queen", and two absolute melodic rock evergreen gems in Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" and Foreigner's "Rev On The Red Line".

The original concept of the album was to create a jukebox of radio hits, but to avoid leaning too much on the pop side of rock, Jorn decided to blend the tracklisting with a few more up tempo rock tracks as well, such as "The Final Frontier" by Iron Maiden ("probably the closest you get to anything commercial with Iron Maiden," says Jorn), "Live To Win" by Paul Stanley (a song which was also featured on the popular television series South Park), and a few hard rock classics show up as well such as Deep Purple ("Stormbringer"), Dio ("Rainbow In The Dark") and Black Sabbath ("Die Young") to complete the mix.

Heavy Rock Radio tracklisting:



“I Know There's Something Going On”

“Running Up That Hill”

“Rev On The Red Line”

“You're The Voice”

“Live To Win”

“Don't Stop Believin'”

“Killer Queen”

“Hotel California”

“Rainbow In The Dark”

“The Final Frontier”

“Stormbringer”

“Die Young”

“Rainbow In The Dark” video:

“You’re The Voice” video:

“Hotel California” video:

“Running Up that Hill” video:

“Stormbringer” video:

“Live To Win” video:

“I Know There's Something Going On” video:

Lineup:

Jorn Lande: Vocals

Trond Holter: Guitars

Francesco Iovino: Drums

Thomas Bekkevold: Bass

Alessandro Del Vecchio: Keyboards

Except as follows:

"Rainbow In The Dark"

Jimmy Iversen and Tore Moren - guitars

Nic Angileri - bass

Willy Bendiksen - drums

"Stormbringer"

Jorn Viggo Lofstad - guitars

Sid Ringsby - bass

Willy Bendiksen - drums