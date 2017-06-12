JORN - The Making Of Life On Death Road Album; EPK Video Streaming

Jorn have released an EPK video on the making of their recently released studio album, Life On Death Road. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Easily one of the greatest rock singers of the 21st century, Norway's very own giant Viking warrior Jorn Lande's vocals are resoundingly strong once again on his ninth original studio album, Life On Death Road. This absolutely brilliant new album sees Lande attacking the microphone with rejuvenated vigor, accompanied by a new band and a bigger and stronger sound.

Life On Death Road took several months of hard work for the songwriting vision to come together. Jorn needed to take the music to a new level to push the concept of the band further than it has ever gone before. The result is a record that is deep, strong, full of groove and powerful with anthemic songs aplenty. Songs like "Man Of The 80's", "Love Is The Remedy", Life On Death Road, "Insoluble Maze (Dreams In The Blindness)", and "The Slippery Slope (Hangman's Rope)" capture the essence of Jorn as a singer, songwriter and lyricist.

The album also marks the debut of a new lineup of very experienced and gifted musicians around the Norwegian singer. On bass is Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Sinner, Kiske/Somerville) who needs virtually no introduction to European heavy metal fanatics. On keyboards and production is Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Revolution Saints), who already joined Jorn for the recording of his last covers album, Heavy Rock Radio, and was the glue that helped Jorn to create the feel and the direction for the new album. Francesco Iovino (Primal Fear) is on drums and Alex Beyrodt (Primal Fear, Voodoo Circle) handles guitar.

Life On Death Road tracklisting:

“Life On Death Road”

“Hammered To The Cross (The Business)”

“Love Is The Remedy”

“Dreamwalker”

“Fire To The Sun”

“Insoluble Maze (Dreams In The Blindness)”

“I Walked Away”

“The Slippery Slope (Hangman's Rope)”

“Devil You Can Drive”

“The Optimist”

“Man Of The 80's”

“Blackbirds”

Jorn lineup:

Jorn Lande - Vocals

Alex Beyrodt - Guitars

Mat Sinner - Bass

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards

Francesco Iovino - Drums