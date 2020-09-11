JORN Unearths Rare Lyric Video For "Burn Your Flame" (Extended Version)

Jorn Lande has unearthed an old lyric video from a broken hard drive that was never released and unleashed it today. Watch the clip for "Burn Your Flame" (Extended Version) below. The original version of this song appears on his album, Spirit Black, released in 2009.

Jorn's latest release, Heavy Rock Radio II - Executing The Classics, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Lonely Nights"

"Winning"

"New York Minute"

"Needles And Pins"

"Love"

"I Do Believe In You"

"Nightlife"

"Bad Attitude"

"Quinn The Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)"

"Mystery"

"The Rhythm Of The Heat"

"Hotel California" (Remastered - Bonus Track)

"The Final Frontier" (Radio Edit - Bonus Track)

"Die Young" (Radio Edit - Bonus Track)

"Naked City" (Radio Edit - Bonus Track)

"Ride LIke The Wind" (Remastered - Bonus Track)

"New York Minute" video:

"Winning" lyric video:

"Needles And Pins" video:

"Lonely Nights" video: