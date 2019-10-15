JOSHUA HOMME - New Video Trailer Released For Upcoming Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12

Ending a 16-year hiatus since its last instalment, the most mythical, longest running rock n roll mixtape odyssey in existence, Desert Sessions, will return this October with the most ambitious entries yet in its expansive and elusive catalog: Vols. 11 & 12 (aka respectively as Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels) will be released October 25 via Matador Records. Find a new video trailer below.

A limited edition first vinyl pressing will include a one of a kind custom mix & match body swap booklet. Exclusive merchandise bundles are available for pre-order here.

Vols. 11 & 12 were recorded mostly in a six-day span in December 2018 at Rancho De La Luna studios in Joshua Tree, CA, with Queens Of The Stone Age founder and Desert Sessions ringleader/producer Joshua Homme enlisting a cast of players including:

Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top)

Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint)

Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters)

Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)

Carla Azar (Autolux, Jack White)

Les Claypool (Primus)

Matt Sweeney

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London)

Libby Grace

Töôrnst Hülpft

The results are eight new songs that embody the legacy of freedom from expectations and inhibitions that stretches back to 1997, when Homme led a first retreat to the Joshua Tree desert. What began as a casual writing and recording session amongst friends - isolated from daily distractions and comforts - has since become a possibly infinite body of work. Now spanning 12 volumes over the course of two decades (and a total of two documented live performances), The Desert Sessions has featured some of music’s most cherished icons - past players have included Polly Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Josh Freese, Dean Ween, among many others—deliberately removing themselves from their comfort zones and working together to create some of their most relaxed yet challenging work.

For a glimpse into the various players’ reactions to the completed work, check out a Liam Lynch-directed exclusive video interview with Homme below.

The tracklisting for Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12 (aka Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels) is:

"Move Together" (lead vocal: Billy F. Gibbons)

"Noses in Roses Forever" (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)

"Far East for the Trees"

"If You Run" (lead vocal: Libby Grace)

"Crucifire" (lead vocal: Mike Kerr)

"Chic Tweetz" (vocals: Töôrnst Hülpft, Matt Berry)

"Something You Can’t See" (lead vocal: Jake Shears)

"Easier Said Than Done" (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)