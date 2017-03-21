JOTNAR Launch Indiegogo Campaign For New Album Distro, European Tour; Presentation Video Streaming

Spanish melodic death metal outfit, Jotnar, have launched a Indiegogo campaign to help promote, distribute the new album Connected/Condemned, as well as to raise funds to make an European Tour.

The crowdfunding campaign include the Digipack Special Edition of the album as well as some exclusive merchandising and perks which will only be able in this campaign. Check it out at this location, and watch a presentation video below:

Jotnar recently signed with Massacre Records. The band’s debut studio album, Connected/Condemned, is scheduled to be released worldwide on April 21st via the label.

Jotnar offers a redesigned and modern sound with strong and aggressive rhythms, smooth melodies, catchy choruses and insane growls. The band made it’s live debut in late 2008, and underwent several lineup changes, which led to today's lineup, consisting of vocalist Mario Infantes, guitarists Ben Melero and Elhadji N’Diaye, bassist Octavio Santana and Jose Rodriguez. The quintet has already played with bands such as Korn, Amon Amarth, Sabaton and Machine Head, and played at festivals like MetalDays, Rock Bitch Boat and Villa De Bilbao.

The Connected/Condemned cover art was created by British artist Russ Mills.

Connected/Condemned tracklisting:

“Connected/Condemned”

“Remaining Still”

“Missing Shadows”

“Broken Esteem” (feat. Björn “Speed” Strid - Soilwork)

“Suicidal Angel”

“Live Together Die Alone”

“Starved Of Guidance”

“I, The Paradox”

“The Sentence”

“Invisible Trace”

“The Loneliness' Legacy”

“Say It Right” (Nelly Furtado cover)

“Envy World”

“The Portrait” (feat. Jennie Nord - Ultimate Fate, Santi Suarez - Sphinx, Bruno Pardini)

Album teaser:

“Broken Esteem” video:

“Connected/Condemned” video: