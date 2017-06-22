JOTNAR Streaming Connected/Condemned Album In It’s Entirety

Spanish melodic death metal outfit, Jotnar, are streaming their Connected/Condemned album in it’s entirety. The album was released worldwide on April 21st via Massacre Records. Find the full album stream below.

Jotnar offers a redesigned and modern sound with strong and aggressive rhythms, smooth melodies, catchy choruses and insane growls. The band made it’s live debut in late 2008, and underwent several lineup changes, which led to today's lineup, consisting of vocalist Mario Infantes, guitarists Ben Melero and Elhadji N’Diaye, bassist Octavio Santana and Jose Rodriguez. The quintet has already played with bands such as Korn, Amon Amarth, Sabaton and Machine Head, and played at festivals like MetalDays, Rock Bitch Boat and Villa De Bilbao.

The Connected/Condemned cover art was created by British artist Russ Mills.

Connected/Condemned tracklisting:

“Connected/Condemned”

“Remaining Still”

“Missing Shadows”

“Broken Esteem” (feat. Björn “Speed” Strid - Soilwork)

“Suicidal Angel”

“Live Together Die Alone”

“Starved Of Guidance”

“I, The Paradox”

“The Sentence”

“Invisible Trace”

“The Loneliness' Legacy”

“Say It Right” (Nelly Furtado cover)

“Envy World”

“The Portrait” (feat. Jennie Nord - Ultimate Fate, Santi Suarez - Sphinx, Bruno Pardini)

Album stream:

“Suicidal Angel” video:

“Starved Of Guidance” video:

“Broken Esteem” video:

“Connected/Condemned” video:

Album teaser: