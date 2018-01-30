JOURNEY - 35th Anniversary Of Frontiers Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; Audio Interview With STEVE PERRY, NEAL SCHON, JONATHAN CAIN

North American syndicated rock radio show, InTheStudio: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates Journey's 1983 classic, Frontiers.

Says host Redbeard: "When you are as talented, top-heavy with songwriters, and as hard working as Journey was from 1978 to 1983, a lot can happen in five years. You see, it was only five years time after their fourth album, Infinity, broke the band until the deepest part of Winter, February 1983, when the San Francisco-based American juggernaut Journey released Frontiers amidst intense anticipation.

"The rock world knew that Journey’s preceding album, 1981’s Escape, had spawned three Top Ten hits on its way to #1 sales. Journey had already established itself as a tireless touring enterprise, a real “people’s band”, a perception validated when the national Gallup Poll determined that the Bay Area quintet was voted America’s favorite band then. That fame in turn prompted the first computer video game named after a rock band. It was no surprise then when that success increased the demand to extend the already lengthy Escape tour, but what we outside the band’s inner circle had no way of knowing is that the extended time away from home was straining several marriages of Journey band members.

"The skyrocketing album, merchandise, and concert ticket sales were obvious, but far less apparent were the exceedingly high musical standards to which any new Journey members, such as ex-Babys keyboard player/songwriter Jonathan Cain, would be held. Cain, band co-founder/guitarist Neal Schon, and former singer Steve Perry reveal considerable personal pathos during the Big Payday provided by “Separate Ways”, “Faithfully”, and two more Journey hits which were inexplicably bumped off of Frontiers, “Only The Young” and “Ask The Lonely”."

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour. Tickets for most dates go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, February 3rd at 10 AM, local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in select dates beginning today, Tuesday, January 30th. A full list of tour dates and on sale details can be found below.

May

21 - Hartford, CT - XL Center**

23 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

26 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center**

28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

30 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

June

1 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

6 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center**

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

July

1 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

7 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field**

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena**

25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center**

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome**

August

11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park**

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September

1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center**

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena**

21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum



** Not ticketed by Ticketmaster