JOURNEY Announce East Coast US Dates Ahead Of Las Vegas Residency

May 6, 2019, an hour ago

Journey is taking over the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a limited engagement inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, October 9 - 26. Ahead of the residency, Journey will perform the following East Coast dates:

September
27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October
1 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
2 - Niagra Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center
4 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Journey's Las Vegas performances: October 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.

General ticket prices begin at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/journey or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.



