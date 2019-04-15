JOURNEY Announce Las Vegas Residency; Tickets On Sale This Week (Video Trailer)

One of the world's greatest rock bands, Journey, is taking over the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a limited engagement inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace October 9 - 26. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, April 19 at 10 AM, PT.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 16 at 10 AM, PT through Thursday, April 18 at 10 PM, PT. A JourneyMusic.com fan pre-sale will be available starting Wednesday, April 17 at 10 AM, PT through Thursday, April 18 at 10 PM, PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and SiriusXM customers will have access to a pre-sale running Thursday, April 18 from 10 AM, PT to 10 PM, PT.

The nine performances going on sale are:

October: 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.

General ticket prices begin at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/journey or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.