JOURNEY Debuts "Faithfully" Video From Upcoming Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers Release

On February 7th, 2017, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers Journey proved their status as one of rock’s best live bands when they brought their landmark albums Escape (just in time for its 35th anniversary) and Frontiers to the legendary Budokan stage in Japan. Eagle Rock Entertainment proudly presents this concert when Journey - Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers is released on DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD on March 29th.

A triumphant evening of music, Journey presented songs from 1981’s Escape and 1983’s Frontiers. These albums, which produced eight Top 40 singles combined, have sold nearly 20 million copies worldwide, and cemented the San Francisco band’s music in the cultural zeitgeist.

Kicking off the 2-hour set with “Don’t Stop Believin’’’, Journey kicks into high gear, presenting a set not just of their hits, but deep album cuts like Escape’s “Lay It Down” and Frontiers’ “Back Talk,” which haven’t been played live since the albums’ original touring cycles. The concert, presented with a minimal stage set, without big extravagant light shows or monitors, lets the music do the talking. The spectacular musicianship of Neal Schon (founder / guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboardist), Ross Valory (bassist), Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) shines on famed hits like “Open Arms,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and “Faithfully”.

A fantastic representation of the band’s legacy, Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers showcases the enduring impact of Journey and these songs. Pre-order here, and watch a video for "Faithfully" below.

Tracklisting:

DVD:

"Don’t Stop Believin’" Intro

"Don’t Stop Believin’"

"Stone In Love"

"Who’s Crying Now"

"Keep On Runnin’"

"Still They Ride"

"Escape"

"Lay It Down"

"Dead Or Alive"

Neal Schon Guitar Solo

"Mother, Father"

Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

"Open Arms"

"Separate Ways" Intro

"Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

"Send Her My Love"

"Chain Reaction"

"After The Fall"

"Faithfully"

"Edge Of The Blade"

Steve Smith Drum Solo

"Back Talk"

"Frontiers"

"Rubicon"

"La Raza del Sol"

"Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’"

2CD:

CD1: Escape

"Don’t Stop Believin’" Intro

"Don’t Stop Believin’"

"Stone In Love"

"Who’s Crying Now"

"Keep On Runnin’"

"Still They Ride"

"Escape"

"Lay It Down"

"Dead Or Alive"

Neal Schon Guitar Solo

"Mother, Father"

Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

"Open Arms"

CD2: Frontiers

"Separate Ways" Intro

"Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

"Send Her My Love"

"Chain Reaction"

"After The Fall"

"Faithfully"

"Edge Of The Blade"

Steve Smith Drum Solo

"Back Talk"

"Frontiers"

"Rubicon"

"La Raza del Sol"

"Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’"

"Faithfully" video:

"Who’s Crying Now" video:

"Separate Ways" video:

Trailer: