JOURNEY / DEF LEPPARD Tour Details Coming Soon, Says Guitarist NEAL SCHON

Deflepparduk.com is reporting that the Def Leppard 2018 tour with Journey is still on and will be announced soon, according to Journey's guitarist Neal Schon.

"Journey guitarist Neal Schon has suggested that his band WILL be touring with Def Leppard this year in the USA. Neal posted on Instagram last night (January 13th) that he would be guesting at the G3 show tonight (January 14th) in Oakland, CA before claiming "Journey and Def Leppard comin soon!". Either a reference to two people from those bands on the same stage or a full tour announcement.

"As mentioned last night Rick Allen had said on Friday that he did not think the tour with Journey would happen and details of the 2018 tour would be announced soon. Previous news about Journey has only come from their bass player Ross Valory and more recently a Rolling Stone interview with Neal Schon - who didn't actually mention Def Leppard himself."

Stay tuned for updates.



