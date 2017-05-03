JOURNEY Drummer Says STEVE PERRY Declined To Sing At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

In a new interview with Las Vegas Weekly, Journey drummer Steve Smith talks about the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, Steve Perry and their upcoming Las Vegas run.

Here are a few excerpts from the chat:

Las Vegas Weekly: What sort of interactions did you have with Steve Perry during the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony?

Smith: “Whatever you saw on stage was it! (Laughs.) I think some of the guys saw him backstage for a little bit, but I just saw him onstage. It was great to see him. It had been since 2005, when we got a star in Hollywood - that was the last time I saw him. So it was good to see him, and he was very gracious. I thought he gave a beautiful speech, thanking the band and the management and the fans. And also, he acknowledged [current vocalist] Arnel Pineda, which that was really a beautiful moment. It really makes it clear that he’s passing the torch to Arnel - he’s the lead singer in Journey, and he’s doing an amazing job. He’s a tremendous singer and a really compelling frontman.”

Las Vegas Weekly: What discussions were there about having him sing with the group that night, and how far did those talks get?

Smith: “There’s really not much of a story there. We asked him if he wanted to sing, and he declined. He said no, but that he would be there.”

Las Vegas Weekly: Are there for Journey to do a new record?

Smith: “We’ve been discussing that. In fact, we might do some writing while we’re in Las Vegas, because we’ll [all] be there for an extended stay. So yeah, that could happen.”



Read more at Las Vegas Weekly.

Pro shot-video of Perry's heartfelt speech and the band's performance of "Lights" and "Don't Stop Believin'" featuring current singer Arnel Pineda can be viewed below.