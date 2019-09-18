JOURNEY Drummer STEVE SMITH Bringing "The Vegas Residency" Artwork Collection To Caesars Palace; Video Trailer

Legendary drummer Steve Smith is bringing an extraordinary collection of new artwork to Caesars Palace in October, to coincide with Journey's performance residency.

Featured at the acclaimed Carnevale Gallery in Caesars Palace, Smith will be on hand to discuss the work in three live, in-person events. RSVP here.

Dates:

October

10 - 7 PM

17 - 7 PM

24 - 7 PM