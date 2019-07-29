JOURNEY Extends Las Vegas Residency; Four New Shows Added In December

Billboard is reporting that Journey have added four new dates in December to their upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

With previously announced dates set for October 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26, the band will also perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 27, 28, 30 and 31.

"We don’t usually play a New Year’s Eve show,” says keyboardist Jonathan Cain in an exclusive interview with Billboard. “How quick the [other] shows sold sealed the idea and this year it made sense for all of us.”

Read more at Billboard.com, and stay tuned for more details and ticket information.