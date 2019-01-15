JOURNEY Guitarist Announces First Dates For NEAL SCHON's Journey Through Time Tour; Trailer Streaming

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has announced the first dates for his Neal Schon's Journey Through Time tour, on February 22nd at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, California (tickets), and February 23rd at Fox Theater Oakland, in Oakland, California (tickets).

Journey Through Time will hit the road in February 2019 for the first time, celebrating Journey's legendary catalog and rich history. Returning to their roots, the band will showcase songs from the very beginning - plus pay tribute to your favourite classic hits.

Joining Schon and singer/keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Journey, Santana) will be former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, super-producer Marti Frederiksen (multi-instrumentalist, vocals) and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

Journey’s worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time. Chart-topping hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin­’, “Lights,” and “When You Love A Woman” are regarded as some of the defining notes of the rock & rock musical canon. With a very broad selection of great material spanning from 1973 to now, Schon has promised to dig deep into it all.