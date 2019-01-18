JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON And JOE SATRIANI Blues Jam At G4 Experience (Video)

In the clip below, Journey guitarist Neal Schon and Joe Satriani tear into a blues during Schon's set at the G4 Experience in Palm Springs, CA at Hotel Zosa, which took place on January 6th.

Neal Schon has announced the first dates for his Neal Schon's Journey Through Time tour, on February 22nd at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, California (tickets), and February 23rd at Fox Theater Oakland, in Oakland, California (tickets).

Journey Through Time will hit the road in February 2019 for the first time, celebrating Journey's legendary catalog and rich history. Returning to their roots, the band will showcase songs from the very beginning - plus pay tribute to your favourite classic hits.

Joining Schon and singer/keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Journey, Santana) will be former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, super-producer Marti Frederiksen (multi-instrumentalist, vocals) and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

Schon has now taken things one step further by inviting former Journey vocalist Steve Perry to take part:

Neal Schon, Steve Perry and Journey Through Time https://t.co/fYnu5wBrOF via @YouTube here’s an Open invitation to Steve Perry to come out on ether the 22nd or 23rd would love to see you Steve 🎶 pic.twitter.com/RNDmXZmELU

Journey’s worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time. Chart-topping hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin­’, “Lights,” and “When You Love A Woman” are regarded as some of the defining notes of the rock & rock musical canon. With a very broad selection of great material spanning from 1973 to now, Schon has promised to dig deep into it all.