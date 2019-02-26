JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Celebrated With Heartfelt Birthday Messages & Sold Out Journey Through Time Shows; Video, Photos

Michaele Schon organized a celebration for her husband, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Journey founder, Neal Schon’s birthday. A highlight video can be found at the bottom of this story.

The celebration began with a surprise party following the Journey Through Time sold out show in Oakland, CA on Saturday, February 23rd, which included a stunning, custom Schon PRS Guitar shaped cake and the presence of Schon’s friends from across the country.

The legendary musician was also gifted, from his wife, Mrs. Schon, a rare Gibson Vintage 1954 Les Paul Gold Top that she specially located and purchased in Europe. Schon took to Twitter to share his overwhelming excitement and gratitude to his ‘Lady M’: "Ok I’m freaking the f* out !!! My wife Michaele -LadyM bought me this Gibson Vintage 1954 Les Paul Gold top for my BD Its from Europe!!!"

Watch footage of Neal and Michaele celebrating: Michaele also organized a special video “Birthday Card” featuring many of Neal’s closest friends and fellow guitar greats including Joe Elliott, Zach Wylde, Sammy Hagar, Michaele, Gregg Rolie, Deen Castronovo, Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, Marti Frederiksen, Adam Day, Richie Surrency, Chris Collins, Robert and MaryAnne McKnight, Dean O’Neal, Iron Mike and the Island Band, Erik Kabik, Steve Rose, Steve Toomey, Raz, Gary Bauer, Scott Boorey, Brett “Bucky“ Enzensperger, Danny James, Matt Wilenchik, and Randy Garber.

The couple would also like to thank all of the additional Journey fans, friends, crew, and the entire Journey family for all of their messages and videos.

Fans can catch Neal Schon live with Journey Through Time, with additional dates updating at SchonMusic.com.

(Video Credit - Dean O’Neal, Dean O'Neal Video Production)