JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Confirms A New Album Is In The Works

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has checked in, revealing the band is working on a new album. Stay tuned for updates.

Journey recently parted ways with bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith due to the pairs attempt "to launch a coup to take over Nightmare Productions, Inc. (the corporate entity that controls the band’s name and trademark) in order to effectuate some amorphous retirement plan." On May 23rd the band performed a lockdown version of their hit "Don't Stop Believin'" for UNICEF USA's virtual event UNICEF We Won't Stop fundraising effort.

Bassist Randy Jackson and drummer Narada Michael Walden performed the song with lead guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda as Journey's new rhythm section. Keyboardist / vocalist Jason Derlatka also performs on the song. Check out the clip below.

