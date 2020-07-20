JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Guests On Live From Nerdville With JOE BONAMASSA, Looks Back On Working With CARLOS SANTANA (Video)

The clip below features guitarist Joe Bonamassa interviewing Journey guitarist / founder Neal Schon for Bonamassa's ongoing YouTube series, Live From Nerdville. Schon discusses his formative years, playing jazz and blues, working with Carlos Santana and Jan Hammer, They also get involved in some serious gear talk.

On working with Carlos Santana

Schon: "It was such an experience to go to all those different countries. I was still in high school and I'm in Ghana, Africa... I'm everywhere. It was quite an experience. I'm lucky to be alive (laughs). Those were times I'll never forget. Carlos and I remain best friends. He's been talking to me about doing a record with him right now. I think we're going to have a little more time on our hands here at home.

In a new video from Professor Of Rock, Neal Schon shares an amazing story about jamming with blues legend B.B. King when he was a young teen on the rise in the clubs of San Francisco.