JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Launches Music / Merchandise Website - "A Fusion Of Music, Art, Fashion"

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has launched NealSchonCollection.com, a music and merchandise website featuring a fresh collection of Schon's solo albums. It will follow up quickly with releases of new music from a series of collaborations with Schon and other performers.

The site will also feature a growing catalogue of concert merchandise and fashion items from various designers. In addition, there will be unique items for collectors and musicians alike, starting with a personal Paul Reed Smith custom guitar built for and played by Neal, dramatically painted and enhanced by Schon's own hand.

Schon: "We have put heart and soul into crafting what will evolve as a fusion of music, art, fashion, and a cool place on the web for fans and musicians alike. We are just getting started and there is much more to come. This is literally phase one. Stay tuned."

Neal Schon Music Inc. and Strax Technologies Inc. collaborated on this new business model meant to incorporate music, art, fashion, and entertainment with traditional online retail and social media, and move into new territory with augmented reality.

Schon: "That is the 'stay tuned' part. I've been working with these guys for a long time and bringing together the physical world with the digital is creating a whole new form of musical and artistic expression; the commerce site we are launching today is a component of a bigger picture."

Strax Technology co-founder Eric Singleton: "In addition to his legendary music history, Neal is a creative genius in the digital world as well. We have been able to accomplish remarkable things together with his extraordinary input. We're incredibly excited about today's launch and the next phase with augmented reality."

It was recently reported that Neal Schon and his wife, Michaele, are suing Live Nation. The Journey guitarist claims his wife was violently assaulted by a security guard while taking pictures of him performing during a concert in in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 2017.

The Blast obtained documents, in which Neal says Michaele was at the front of the stage when she was attacked. Schon says his wife was, “violently assaulted and forcibly thrown into a PA system.”

Schon claims his wife has suffered emotional distress over the incident. He claims to also have suffered emotional distress, “as an artist,” and is now worried about his wife while performing with Journey.

