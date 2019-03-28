JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Sues Live Nation; Says Wife Was "Violently Assaulted" By Security At 2017 Concert

Neal Schon and his wife, Michaele, are suing Live Nation. The Journey guitarist claims his wife was violently assaulted by a security guard while taking pictures of him performing during a concert in in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 2017.

The Blast obtained documents, in which Neal says Michaele was at the front of the stage when she was attacked. Schon says his wife was, “violently assaulted and forcibly thrown into a PA system.”

Schon claims his wife has suffered emotional distress over the incident. He claims to also have suffered emotional distress, “as an artist,” and is now worried about his wife while performing with Journey.

