JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Talks Reconnecting With STEVE PERRY At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction - "It Was Real; It Wasn't Just Things Being Said Because Of The Ceremony And To Keep Things Cool"

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Journey guitarist Neal schon opened up about reconnecting with singer Steve Perry after over a decade at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Following is an excerpt:

Rolling Stone: It's been four days. Are you still buzzing?

Schon: "Yeah, man. It's really kind of surreal. The whole event was amazing. I really loved seeing Steve Perry, who I haven't seen in a long time, since we did the Hollywood Walk of Fame (in 2005). I went in his room backstage. I think it was one of the reasons I was so highly emotional. I hadn't seen him in a long time and I realized how tight we always were. Looking at the old pictures and listening to the music we made together, I got emotional. Probably had I not been in his room before so I wouldn't have been as emotional, but who knows? Steve and I were very, very tight for so many years.

At the end of Journey, around Trial By Fire (in 1996) or even Raised on Radio (in 1986) we were having a falling out as far as the direction of the band. It was more or less like that. There were a lot of other issues going on that were kind of stupid looking back. I'd hoped we'd put everything aside and get back to our great friendship that we always had, the admiration and respect we had for one another. I felt like that was definitely there. Some of his friends were in the room with my wife and I, and they snapped some photos. People can genuinely see that he was very happy and so was I. Every picture tells a story."

Rolling Stone: What did you and Steve talk about when you were in his room?

Schon: "I looked at him and said, 'Hey man, I really miss you.' There was very good eye contact. It was real. It wasn't just things being said because of the ceremony and to keep things cool. He said, 'Coffee is way overdue for us.' I went, 'Let's do it. Please.'"

Go to this location for the complete interview.

On April 7th, TMZ reported that Journey’s former frontman, Steve Perry, would be performing with the band at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony that night.

The site issued an update after being contacted by representatives for Journey.

“Several sources who work with Friday night's production say they have been told Perry will perform, but top officials at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame say they have no knowledge of it. The 3 songs have already been blocked for the show. Journey's rep Larry Solters tells TMZ, "Steve Perry will NOT be performing tonight." One source says, "The wild card is if Perry just decides to sing when he gets onstage."

Perry was in attendance on the night and joined his former bandmates on stage during the induction, but he did not perform with Journey. He did, however, praise his successor Arnel Pineda - who was not inducted into Hall Of Fame - during his speech:

"I must give a shout out to a man who sings his heart out every night, Arnel Pineda."

The two singers met during the event, the occasion immortalized via Instagram.

Perry last appeared with Journey when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2005. His last full show with the band took place in 1987. Pineda joined Journey in 2007 and the band has been fully active since then.